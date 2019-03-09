Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms teaming up for 'Coffee & Kareem'

March 9 (UPI) -- Empire actress Taraji P. Henson and The Office alum Ed Helms are set to star in the comedy film Coffee & Kareem, Netflix announced.
Michael Dowse is directing the movie, based on a screenplay by Shane McCarthy.
No start date had been announced yet.
"A Detroit cop reluctantly teams with his girlfriend's 11-year-old son to clear his name and take down the city's most ruthless criminal," a synopsis from the streaming giant said.
