John Lithgow attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Daddy's Home 2" on November 5, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Thompson attends the New York premiere of "The Children Act" on September 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mindy Kaling plays a TV writer in the new Amazon comedy film "Late Night." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Late Night is giving fans a glimpse of Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.

The film released a first trailer Thursday featuring Kaling as TV writer Molly Patel and Thompson as late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury.

The preview shows Molly help revitalize Katherine's show after she is hired amid flagging ratings. Molly brings energy and a fresh perspective to Katherine's mainly white and male writing team.

Kaling promoted the movie in a tweet Thursday.

"Just here to shake things up," she wrote. "@LateNightMovie arrives in theaters June 7th!"

Late Night is directed by Nisha Ganantra.The film co-stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan, and opens in theaters June 7.