March 7 (UPI) -- Late Night is giving fans a glimpse of Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson.
The film released a first trailer Thursday featuring Kaling as TV writer Molly Patel and Thompson as late-night talk show host Katherine Newbury.
The preview shows Molly help revitalize Katherine's show after she is hired amid flagging ratings. Molly brings energy and a fresh perspective to Katherine's mainly white and male writing team.
Kaling promoted the movie in a tweet Thursday.
"Just here to shake things up," she wrote. "@LateNightMovie arrives in theaters June 7th!"
Late Night is directed by Nisha Ganantra.The film co-stars John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, Paul Walter Hauser and Amy Ryan, and opens in theaters June 7.