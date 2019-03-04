Mark Strong attends the premiere of "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" on September 18, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Zachary Levi stars in the new trailer for "Shazam!" alongside Mark Strong Grazer. File Photo by Will Newton/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Zachary Levi is learning how to use his superpowers in the latest trailer for Warner Bros. and DC Comics next superhero epic, Shazam!

The clip, released on Monday, explores how 14-year-old foster kid Billy Baston (Asher Angel) comes across a mysterious wizard (Djimon Hounsou) who grants him the power to become the superhero Shazam (Levi).

Billy, needing help navigating his new form, teams up with his friend and superhero aficionado Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), to test out his new abilities which include super strength, electricity manipulation, hyper speed and flight.

Billy also uses his new adult form to purchase beer from a convenience store.

Billy eventually encounters his first super villain, however, and must quickly learn how to master his skills in order to defeat the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

The trailer makes reference to other DC superheroes as Shazam throws a Batman toy at Sivana during a battle inside of a toy store.

Shazam!, from director David F. Sandberg, is set to arrive in theaters on April 5.