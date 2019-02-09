Peter Dinklage to star in Netflix's 'Last Sons of America'

Actor Peter Dinklage, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones," at the Emmys in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives on the red carpet at the "X-Men: Days of Future Past World" premiere in New York City on May 10, 2014. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Outgoing "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage has lined up his next project. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will lead the cast of the Netflix movie Last Sons of America.

The film will be an adaptation of the BOOM! Studios graphic novel by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Matthew Dow Smith.

Johnson tweeted his thanks to all involved in the project "for taking a chance on a no-name's 1st book."

"I won't forget it," Johnson said.

Josh Mond wrote the movie's screenplay and plans to direct it.

"In the not too distant future, Americans are no longer able to conceive and children have become a valuable commodity around the globe," a synopsis said. "Brothers Jackie and Julian are operating as adoption agents in Colombia, securing deals with families willing to give their children up for a presumably better life in America. When the brothers suddenly find themselves with their backs against the wall, Jackie makes a grave mistake that sends them spiraling into a dark mystery at the root of their world's status quo; a mystery much darker than they might be able to bear."

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is to premiere on HBO on April 14.