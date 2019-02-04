Freeform orders 10 episodes of new 'Party of Five' series

Actor Brandon Larracuente is to star in the reboot of "Party of Five" on Freeform. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Freeform said Monday it has ordered 10 episodes of a Party of Five reboot from the original show's creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser.

Lippman and Keyser will write and executive produce the first season of the new version, which will focus on the five Acosta children as they navigate life after their parents are deported to Mexico.

The series stars Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina.

"Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We're so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt," Tom Ascheim, president of Freeform, said in a statement.

The network announced in September that it had ordered a pilot episode for a possible update of the series, which initially ran 1994 to 2000 and starred Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Matthew Fox.

The original show followed the Salinger siblings as they fought to stick together after their parents were killed in a car crash.