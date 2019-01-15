Tom Holland stars in the new trailer for "Spider-Man: Far From Home," alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tom Holland's Peter Parker leaves New York and takes a field trip with classmates to Europe in the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Peter wanting to give being Spider-Man a break so that he can enjoy a normal trip with his friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya).

Peter's doesn't get his wish, however, when he is recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) who needs Spider-Man for a new mission.

The wall-crawler then comes into contact with a giant-being made of water. The villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) arrives onto the scene and begins battling the creature as Peter watches.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, from returning director Jon Watts, is set to arrive in theaters on July 5. Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury's partner Maria Hill, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, are also set to star.