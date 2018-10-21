Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell to star in 'Rattlesnake'

Cast member Theo Rossi attends the "Sons of Anarchy" Season 4 premiere screening in Los Angeles on August 30, 2011. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Carmen Ejogo is to star in the Netflix movie "Rattlesnake." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Production is underway on the Netflix psychological thriller, Rattlesnake.

Starring Carmen Ejogo, Theo Rossi and Emma Greenwell, the film was written and is being directed by Zak Hilditch whose credits include 1922 and These Final Hours.

"When a single mother accepts the help of a mysterious woman after her daughter is bitten by a rattlesnake, she finds herself forced to pay back her 'debt' by taking the life of a total stranger in the rural town of Tulia, Texas," a press release from the streaming service said.

Ejogo will also soon be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

Rossi is known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Luke Cage, and Greenwell starred in Shameless and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.