'Mission: Impossible -- Fallout' is No. 1 with $61.5M

By Karen Butler  |  July 29, 2018 at 12:26 PM
July 29 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise's latest action-adventure movie Mission: Impossible -- Fallout is the No. 1 movie in North America after earning $61.5 million in receipts during its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with $15 million, followed by The Equalizer 2 at No. 3 with $14 million, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at No. 4 with $12.3 million and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies at No. 5 with $10.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ant-Man and the Wasp at No. 6 with $8.4 million, The Incredibles 2 at No. 7 with $7.2 million, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at No. 8 with $6.8 million, Skyscraper at No. 9 with $5.4 million and The First Purge at No. 10 with $2.4 million.

