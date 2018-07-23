Millie Bobby Brown meets ancient creatures in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' trailer

July 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for its upcoming movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

The 2 1/2-minute preview, which debuted during the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, follows the blockbusters Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island.

"The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah," said a message accompanying the clip on YouTube. "When these ancient super-species -- thought to be mere myths -- rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance."

The clip features Stranger Things standout Millie Bobby Brown, Bate Motes alum Vera Farmiga, Game of Thrones baddie Charles Dance and Bloodline actor Kyle Chandler.

"Our world is changing," the voice of Farmiga's scientist character can be heard as Brown searches with binoculars for danger from a city rooftop and buildings collapse around her.

Farmiga continues: "The mass extinction we feared has already begun and we are the cause. We are the infection. But like all living organisms, the Earth unleashed a fever to fight this infection. Its original and rightful rulers -- the titans. For thousands of years, these creatures have remained in hiding around the world and, unless all the titans are found, our planet will perish and so will we."

Although the massive creatures are seen wreaking havoc, Brown expresses compassion for them, even reaching out to touch the snout of one when she meets it face to face.