'Hotel Transylvania 3' tops the North American box office with $44.1M

By Karen Butler  |  July 15, 2018 at 11:30 AM
July 15 (UPI) -- The animated adventure Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $44.1 million in receipts during its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Ant-Man and the Wasp with $28.8 million, followed by Skyscraper at No. 3 with $25.5 million, Incredibles 2 at No. 4 with $16.2 million and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom at No. 5 with $15.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The First Purge at No. 6 with $9.1 million, Sorry to Bother You at No. 7 with $4.3 million, Sicario: Day of the Soldado at No. 8 with $3.9 million, Uncle Drew at No. 9 with $3.2 million and Ocean's 8 at No. 10 with $2.9 million.

