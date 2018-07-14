Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson to co-star in 'Zombieland 2'

July 14 (UPI) -- Actors Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin are reuniting with director Ruben Fleischer for a sequel to the 2009 horror-comedy, Zombieland.

"This is one of those projects that fans have wanted to see happen for a long time - and no one wanted to see it happen more than Emma, Woody, Jesse and Abigail," Columbia Pictures President Sanford Panitch in a statement. "These are some of the most in-demand actors, and I think they are making this movie because they love these characters. We are thrilled Ruben was willing to come back to direct the sequel, as his work on Venom has been truly amazing."

The Hollywood Reporter said production is scheduled to start in January. The movie is being targeted for an October 2019 release.

Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who penned the original film, are writing the screenplay for the sequel, Deadline.com said.