'Downton Abbey' movie to begin filming this summer

July 13 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Friday that a Downton Abbey movie is officially in the works with much of the principal cast set to return.

"Welcome back to Downton! We're thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer," the studio tweeted.

Downton Abbey started out as a TV series which followed the wealthy Crawley family and those who served them at their country house in early 20th century England.

Created by writer-producer Julian Fellowes, the Emmy-winning costume drama ran for six seasons from 2010-15 on ITV in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States. It starred Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, Brendan Coyle, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Penelope Wilton, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech.

"Delighted to announce we're getting the band back together! #DowntonMovie #DowntonAbbey," Froggatt posted on Twitter, along with a photo of her laughing with Dockery and Smith.

"Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family's next chapter," Focus chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement. "We're thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen."

Fellowes wrote the film's screenplay and will produce with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival directed the series' pilot and will helm the movie.