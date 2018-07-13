Danai Gurira in talks to join monster crossover 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

July 13 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira is being eyed to star in upcoming monster movie crossover, Godzilla vs. Kong.

Gurira is in early talks to join the film in a leading role, noted The Hollywood Reporter. Details surrounding her character are being kept under wraps.

Godzilla vs. Kong, set to be directed by Adam Wingard, will be the fourth entry in Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment's monster universe that consists of 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and upcoming sequel Godzilla: King of the Monsters which is set for release on May 31, 2019.

Deadpool 2's Julian Dennison and Stranger Things alum Millie Bobby Brown who will also be appearing in King of the Monsters, are set to star in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Gurira is also in talks to star in Paramount's next Star Trek film from director S.J. Clarkson, Deadline reported.

Gurira was last seen in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War as Wakandan general Okoye.