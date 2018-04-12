Alden Ehrenreich says 'Solo' has 'a lot of jokes, a lot of humor'

April 12 (UPI) -- Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich says the upcoming prequel film will differ from other entries in the franchise because of its large amount of humor.

"It has a lot of jokes, a lot of humor," the actor, who portrays a young Han Solo in the project, said in a new interview posted on the official Star Wars YouTube page Wednesday.

Ehrenreich added that the film also focuses heavily on its ensemble cast that includes Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson and Thandie Newton.

"You spend a lot more time dealing with the feelings and the kind of inner life of the characters and kind of all the character in a certain way in this one," he said.

Glover, who was also interviewed in the clip, discussed how already being fan of Star Wars helped him portray Lando Calrissian.

"You tend to do a better job of things when you're a fan. You have standards a little bit," he said. "Like you just know what you would hate."

Solo: A Star Wars Story from director Ron Howard, is set to arrive in theaters on May 25.