Ron Howard says 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is in 'final stages'

April 2 (UPI) -- Ron Howard gave fans an update on his upcoming Star Wars prequel film Solo on Twitter saying that the project is in its "final stages" of completion ahead of its May 25 release date.

"Final stages of post on #Solo It's gratifying to see everybody's dedication to this story - going back to 2012 - adding up in such a fun & satisfying way," the filmmaker said alongside a black and white photo of himself sitting down and watching a television screen.

The television displays the phrase "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...." which has accompanied the opening scrawl of every previous Star Wars film except for 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"So much talent involved," Howard continued. Alden Ehrenreich stars as the title character Han Solo with Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Emilia Clarke as love interest Qi'Ra and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett who brings the characters together to take on a special job.

Final stages of post on #Solo It’s gratifying to see everybody’s dedication to this story - going back to 2012 - adding up in such a fun & satisfying way. So much talent involved. pic.twitter.com/Mfe07XNOKs — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) March 31, 2018

The official Twitter account for the film posted a short clip of the Millennium Falcon flying by the Solo logo on Sunday to mark 54 days before the film's release.