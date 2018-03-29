Drew Barrymore says an 'E.T.' sequel won't happen

March 29 (UPI) -- E.T. star Drew Barrymore says a sequel to the 1982 movie is unlikely.

The 43-year-old actress, who played Gertie in the film, explained on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that director Steven Spielberg made the film "just as it should be."

"I will say in the early 80s, there was not always a lot of talk of sequels," Barrymore said of the present-day craze for sequels and revivals. "[Spielberg] never wanted to make them because he felt like what he did was just as it should be."

"I remember being seven and staying at his house for the weekend -- he was a 'godfather' to me," she added. "He said, 'No, we're never going to make a sequel. It's just as it is.' That was his philosophy, so who was I to ever question it?"

Barrymore later said on the after-show that she'd be open to collaborating again with actor Adam Sandler. The pair co-starred in the movies The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, 'We're so fat. We're so old. What the [expletive]?'" Barrymore said.

"Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like, 'On Golden Pond question mark,'" she added.

Barrymore presently stars on the Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet, which returned for a second season this month. She previously told The Toronto Sun that Spielberg "does not ever want to make" a sequel to E.T.