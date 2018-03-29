Savannah Guthrie apologizes after cursing on 'Today'

March 29 (UPI) -- Today anchor Savannah Guthrie apologized Wednesday after cursing on the show.

The 46-year-old television personality said on Twitter that she's "so sorry" for swearing during a shot that aired live on the NBC series.

"Check, check - is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is," Guthrie wrote.

"So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it's good thing I don't wear a mic all day. #ohdarn," she added.

Check, check - is this thing on?

Yeah I guess it is.



So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 28, 2018

Guthrie had uttered the curse as she appeared to prep for a segment on Wednesday's show. Her mic was then turned off, although she was still shown sitting at the desk until the show cut to commercial.

"Oh, [expletive]," the star said during the shot before apologizing to her co-hosts. "Sorry, guys."

Guthrie's apology received over 2,200 likes on Twitter. Many of the star's fans laughed off the incident in the comments.

"Plz grl...I think I love you more than ever knowing you are just like the rest of us!" one person responded.

"It was hysterical. You're more real than ever," another added.