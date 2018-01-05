Stephen Fry says he won't host the 2018 EE British Academy Film Awards

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- British author and television personality Stephen Fry -- who has hosted the EE British Academy Film Awards in London 12 times -- has declined to preside over this year's festivities at Royal Albert Hall.

The name of the 2018 host will be announced at Tuesday's nominations press conference. Winners will be revealed at a gala on Feb. 18.

"Every one of the 12 BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory," Fry said in a statement Friday.

"The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and -- occasionally -- embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar. Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera. But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories," he said. "I want to thank all the production staff, Amanda Berry and her wonderful BAFTA colleagues, the BBC and all those who helped make every year so enjoyable. I reserve especial gratitude and imagination for Ivor Baddiel and Phil Kerr, whose work on the scripts was so skilful it made people think I'd written every line myself. What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling."

"On behalf of everyone at BAFTA, I would like to sincerely thank Stephen Fry for making each and every one of the Film Awards that he's presented such memorable and joyous occasions. We will miss him tremendously," added Berry, chief executive of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.