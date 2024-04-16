SAG Awards sets date for 2025 ceremony

Actress and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher attends the 2024 SAG Awards in February. The 2025 ceremony will take place Feb. 23, 2025. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- The Screen Actors Guild Awards will return in February 2025. The 31st annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 23, 2025 and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT on Netflix. Advertisement

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) presents the SAG Awards to honor outstanding performances in film and television.

Submissions for nomination consideration will open Aug. 29, 2024 and close Nov. 1. Nominations voting begins Dec. 16, 2024 and closes Jan. 5, 2025.

Eligible performances must air or premiere between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2024.

Nominations for the SAG Awards will be announced Jan. 8, 2025.

Are you ready? The SAG Awards are back on Sunday, February 23rd, 2025! Catch all the excitement exclusively on @Netflix at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. For more key dates, check out the link in bio. pic.twitter.com/9GlMPNPsxc— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) April 16, 2024

This year's SAG Awards took place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and streamed on Netflix. Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Succession and The Bear were among the big winners of the night.

Advertisement

Stars attend the 2024 SAG Awards in LA