Entertainment News
March 25, 2024 / 7:47 AM

Katie Couric becomes grandmother after daughter Ellie gives birth

By Karen Butler
Katie Couric is a first-time grandmother. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Katie Couric is a first-time grandmother. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Katie Couric has become a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, television writer and director Ellie Monahan, gave birth.

"John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 am, just shy of seven pounds. He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather," Couric announced on Instagram on Sunday.

"Albert is after Mark's paternal grandfather. Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can't wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars. We feel so blessed."

The post includes three photos one of newborn John with his parents in the hospital, one photo of the baby snoozing alone and one of Couric holding him alone and mimicking his adorable facial expression.

The couple has been married since 2021.

Couric, 67, is known for her work on the Today show, the CBS Evening News and 60 Minutes.

She was treated for breast cancer in 2022.

Her first husband, Jay Monahan, Ellie's father, died from colon cancer at age 42 in 1998, while her sister, Emily Couric, died from pancreatic cancer at age 54 in 2001.

In addition, her mother and father both have a history with cancer.
