Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 28, 2022 / 10:05 AM

Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis

The former "Today" anchor learned she has breast cancer June 21 on her eighth wedding anniversary with John Molner.

By Annie Martin
1/5
Katie Couric said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7985fd052139b3efbd4b16f93777436/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Katie Couric said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Katie Couric is going public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

The former Today anchor, 65, said on her website Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

Advertisement

Couric had a mammogram June 20 after missing the routine checkup in 2021. Her doctor took a biopsy and informed Couric the next day that the test showed cancer.

"I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head," Couric recalled.

Couric's first husband, Jay Monahan, died from colon cancer at age 42 in 1998, while her sister, Emily Couric, died from pancreatic cancer at age 54 in 2001. In addition, her mother and father both have a history with cancer.

Advertisement

"My mood quickly shifted from disbelief to resignation," she said. "Given my family's history of cancer, why would I be spared? My reaction went from 'Why me?' to 'Why not me?'"

Couric had surgery to remove an olive-sized tumor in July and began radiation treatments Sept. 7. She will also take medication -- an aromatase inhibitor -- for five years.

"I was warned that I may be fatigued and my skin may turn a little pink. Yesterday was my final round," Couric said of her radiation treatments. "My left breast does look like I've been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I've felt fine."

Couric ended her post by encouraging others to get checked and take care of their health.

"Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put if off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening," she said.

Read More

Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles 'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Robert Cormier, an actor who played Kit Jennings on "Slasher" and Finn Cotter on "Heartland," died Sept. 23.
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
Entertainment News // 42 minutes ago
'Jeopardy!' winner Amy Schneider marries Genevieve Davis
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Former "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said she married Genevieve Davis at an intimate wedding in May.
Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Norman Reedus honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus received the 2,734th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his fiancée, Diane Kruger, by his side.
Kid Cudi performs 'Willing To Trust' with Ty Dolla $ign on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Kid Cudi performs 'Willing To Trust' with Ty Dolla $ign on 'Tonight Show'
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi performed his new single "Willing to Trust" with Ty Dollar $ign on "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: Mira Sorvino, Dita Von Teese
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Sept. 28: Mira Sorvino, Dita Von Teese
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Mira Sorvino turns 55 and dancer Dita Von Teese turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Sept. 28.
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2
TV // 8 hours ago
D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai: Bear grows up in 'Reservation Dogs' S2
NEW YORK, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai says his character, Bear, has grown up a lot over the course of two seasons of the FX comedy, "Reservation Dogs," and is getting closer to being the man he wants to be.
Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel 'Mighty Ducks' characters struggle as parents
TV // 8 hours ago
Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel 'Mighty Ducks' characters struggle as parents
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel and young stars Naveen Paddock, Sway Bhatia and Brady Noon discuss Season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers."
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Movies // 17 hours ago
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds announced on social media that Hugh Jackman has agreed to play Wolverine one more time in "Deadpool 3," coming Sept. 2024.
Secrets strain 'One of Us Is Lying' characters further in Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
Secrets strain 'One of Us Is Lying' characters further in Season 2
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for "One of Us Is Lying" Season 2 on Tuesday, showing the teenage characters struggle under the pressures of keeping their deadly secret.
Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film
Music // 21 hours ago
Treasure's Asahi, Junghwan, Jihoon appear in 'The Second Step: Chapter Two' visual film
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a teaser for the EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
TV review: 'Chucky' Season 2 takes mythology to satisfying, unpredictable places
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
'Doc Martin' final season coming to Acorn TV in October
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine joining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
'Game of Love' trailer: 'Desires are dangerous' in Bella Thorne film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement