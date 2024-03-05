March 5 (UPI) -- Brendan Hunt is a dad of two.

The Ted Lasso co-creator and star welcomed his second child, son Archie Felix, with his fiancée, Shannon Nelson, on Friday.

Hunt shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of his baby boy. He and Nelson also have a 3-year-old son, Sean.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early. Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+ lbs," Hunt captioned the post.

"He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully," he added. "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game. He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love."

Actor Jaime Camil and actress Emma Hunton were among those to congratulate Hunt in the comments.

"Huge congrats my brother! All the love and blessings in the universe for the little one," Camil wrote.

"Well this just makes my heart so happy. Congratulations friends! Welcome to the world Archie!" Hunton said.

Hunt and Nelson got engaged in June 2023 and announced in September that they were expecting their second child.

Hunt is known for playing Coach Willis Beard on Ted Lasso, which ended in May after three seasons on Apple TV+.