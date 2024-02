Beyonce appears backstage with her awards for Best Music Video for "Formation" and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- In between a string of successful music performances and other ventures, superstar Beyonce Knowles announced Tuesday that her charity is going to fund a $500,000 cosmetology school and business scholarship. "Fostering talent, promoting professionalism, and supporting entrepreneurship within the hair industry is deeply important to us," according to the charity. Advertisement

The annual $500,000 grant -- 25 grants of $10,000 each year -- is expected to finance salon businesses and scholarships for cosmetology schools in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles, as well as in the state of New Jersey.

The Cecred x BeyGOOD Fund, as it is being called, said they are "honored to give back to this amazing community" and that hairstylists "have an immense impact on the people in their chairs."

"They create a sacred space where we can show up how we want and express ourselves through our hair," the organization website said.

Beyonce's fund acknowledged how running a business can be difficult, "no matter if you rent a booth, operate a salon, or work out of your home."

