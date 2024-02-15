Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair

1 of 4 | Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is sharing new details about the 2024 Met Gala. The museum announced a dress code and co-chairs for this year's Costume Institute Benefit in a press release Thursday. Advertisement

The 2024 Met Gala will take place May 6 in New York City and feature the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The dress code for the evening will be "The Garden of Time."

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya will co-chair the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson will serve as honorary chairs.

The Met announced "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion as the theme for the 2024 Met Gala and spring exhibit at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in November 2023.

The exhibit showcases clothing and fashion "so fragile that it can't ever be worn again," or "sleeping beauties" in the institute's archives, according to Vogue.

Pieces chosen for the exhibit span 400 years of history and include designs by Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, Connor Ives, Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert Givenchy.

"The Garden of Time" takes inspiration from the J.G. Ballad short story of the same name. Similar to "Sleeping Beauties," the dress code asks guests to interpret "fleeting beauty."

