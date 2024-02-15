Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 1:14 PM

Met Gala to feature 'Garden of Time' dress code, Zendaya as co-chair

By Annie Martin
Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 4 | Zendaya will co-chair the 2024 Met Gala. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art is sharing new details about the 2024 Met Gala.

The museum announced a dress code and co-chairs for this year's Costume Institute Benefit in a press release Thursday.

Advertisement

The 2024 Met Gala will take place May 6 in New York City and feature the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." The dress code for the evening will be "The Garden of Time."

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya will co-chair the event alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. TikTok CEO Shou Chew and Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson will serve as honorary chairs.

The Met announced "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion as the theme for the 2024 Met Gala and spring exhibit at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in November 2023.

The exhibit showcases clothing and fashion "so fragile that it can't ever be worn again," or "sleeping beauties" in the institute's archives, according to Vogue.

Pieces chosen for the exhibit span 400 years of history and include designs by Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, Connor Ives, Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert Givenchy.

Advertisement

"The Garden of Time" takes inspiration from the J.G. Ballad short story of the same name. Similar to "Sleeping Beauties," the dress code asks guests to interpret "fleeting beauty."

Stars honor Karl Lagerfeld at 2023 Met Gala

Lil Nas X arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" in New York City on May 1, 2023. Lil Nas X covered his body in crystals and wore a Dior thong. The look pays homage to Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
(G)I-dle is 'ready to burn' in 'Revenge' music video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group (G)I-dle released a music video for "Revenge," a song from its album "2."
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Trolls Band Together' to start streaming on Peacock in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Trolls Band Together," an animated film featuring Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, is coming to Peacock.
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Little Wing' with Brian Cox coming to Paramount+ in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Little Wing," a new film starring "Succession" actor Brian Cox, will premiere on Paramount+ in March.
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
TV // 4 hours ago
'American Rust' Season 2 to premiere in March
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "American Rust: Broken Justice," the second season of "American Rust" starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, is coming to Prime Video.
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Karol G recruited Young Miko for her music video for "Contigo," her new single with Tiësto.
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Umbrella Academy' gets Season 4 posters, premiere date
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "The Umbrella Academy" will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in August.
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
TV // 6 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' trailer: Annette Bening goes missing in Peacock series
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Apples Never Fall," a new show based on the Liane Moriarty novel and starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill, is coming to Peacock.
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton perform 'Purple Irises' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 6 hours ago
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton perform 'Purple Irises' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performed their duet "Purple Irises" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Valentine's Day.
Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour
Music // 7 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez to launch 'This is Me...Now' tour
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez will perform across North America on her "This is Me...Now" tour.
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
TV // 7 hours ago
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15 (UPI) -- "Young Sheldon" star Iain Armitage reflected on the final season of the show, airing Thursdays on CBS, but repeated his gratitude for the seven seasons he got to play Sheldon Cooper.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
Fọláké Olówófôyekù: Impact of Nigerian 'Abishola' will be felt for years
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' unveils Season 8 cast, trailer
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
Iain Armitage 'grateful' for seven seasons on 'Young Sheldon'
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
'Hart to Hart's Robert Wagner, Stefanie Powers reunite on his 94th birthday
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Karol G, Young Miko get close in 'Contigo' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement