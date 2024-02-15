1 of 4 | Karol G recruited Young Miko for her music video for "Contigo," her new single with Tiësto. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Karol G is back with new music. The 33-year-old Colombian singer released a single and music video for her song "Contigo" with Dutch DJ and music producer Tiësto. Advertisement

Karol G shared "Contigo" on Wednesday, her 33rd birthday and Valentine's Day.

The "Contigo" video shows Karol G and Puerto Rican singer and rapper Young Miko play love interests.

"This video dives into a tender story of a couple with a pure and one-of-a-kind connection, creating an intimate world in which it seems as if they are the only people who exist, isolated from the world's noise," according to a press release.

"Contigo" features a fusion of pop and EDM music that gives a nod to Karol G's "pop roots and highlights a powerful message: everyone has the right to celebrate love in all its forms."

The song's chorus was inspired by the Leona Lewis hit "Bleeding Love."

"Contigo" is Karol G's first release of 2024. The singer released her fourth studio album, Mañana Será Bonito, in February 2023.

Karol G was announced as Billboard's Woman of the Year last week. She will be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.

