'Star Trek: Enterprise,' 'Alien Nation' actor Gary Graham dies at 73

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Actor and former Star Trek: Enterprise cast member Gary Graham died Monday at age 73.

Graham died of a heart attack while hospitalized in Spokane, Wash., his wife, Becky, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Graham was born in Long Beach, Calif., in 1950 and began a television and film career in 1975.

Graham's most memorable works include starring in Hardcore with George C. Scott, All the Right Moves with Tom Cruise and the popular TV series Alien Nation that aired in 1989 and 1990 and subsequent Alien Nation TV films. He played Vulcan ambassador Sloval on the Star Trek prequel series Star Trek: Enterprise.

In addition to his wife of 25 years, Graham is survived by his daughter Haylee, sisters Colleen and Jeannine, and former wife, Susan Lavelle, who announced his passing in a Facebook post.

Lavelle said Graham was "funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee."

In addition to his starring roles, Graham also played guest roles on popular TV shows such as Starsky and Hutch and The Dukes of Hazzard.

