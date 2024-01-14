Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 14, 2024 / 10:18 AM

'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50

Adam Sandler reacted by calling Musser a "wonderful, funny good man."

By Karen Butler
Actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- All My Children and Grown Ups actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50, his fiancee Paige Press announced in an Instagram Story on Saturday.

"RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

Advertisement

Press and the actor's uncle Robert Musser confirmed to TMZ that he died Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., but they did not disclose details regarding the circumstances or exact cause of his death.

Musser also appeared in Rita Rocks, Road to the Altar and Desperate Housewives.

He was a fitness model and bodybuilder who appeared on the cover of several magazines like Men's Health, Men's Workout and Exercise Health, as well.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," Adam Sandler, star and producer of Grown Ups, wrote on X Saturday.

All My Children's X account said: "Rest In Peace Alec Musser. In 2005, Musser won reality television competition I Wanna Be a Soap Star. His reward was debuting as a recast Del Henry in that same year. The actor and model was 50."

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2023

Lee Sun-kyun
Lee Sun-kyun arrives at a photocall for "Parasite" during the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. The South Korean actor died at the age of 48 on December 27. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

R.L. Stine announces 'Prom Queen' movie in the works
Movies // 9 minutes ago
R.L. Stine announces 'Prom Queen' movie in the works
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Children's author R.L. Stine has announced a movie based on his novel, "The Prom Queen," is now in the works at Netflix.
Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright discuss romance in claustrophobic society of 'Belgravia'
TV // 1 hour ago
Harriet Slater, Benjamin Wainwright discuss romance in claustrophobic society of 'Belgravia'
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Harriet Slater and Benjamin Wainwright told UPI their characters are in very different places emotionally when they meet and fall in love in the new British costume drama, "Belgravia: The Next Chapter."
Clive Owen wanted to channel Humphrey Bogart in 'Monsieur Spade'
TV // 2 hours ago
Clive Owen wanted to channel Humphrey Bogart in 'Monsieur Spade'
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Clive Owen told UPI he looked to late Hollywood legend Humphrey Bogart for inspiration when playing the titular gumshoe in the new AMC detective drama, "Monsieur Spade."
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Dave Grohl, LL Cool J
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Dave Grohl, LL Cool J
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Rocker Dave Grohl turns 55 and rapper/actor LL Cool J turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 14.
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
TV // 19 hours ago
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Christina Applegate, Carol Burnett, Peter Dinklage and Ke Huy Quan have been booked as presenters for Monday's Emmy Awards ceremony celebrating excellence in television.
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" legend Bill Hayes has died at the age of 98, the soap opera's executive producer Ken Corday announced.
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a third consecutive week.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Penelope Ann Miller, Natalia Dyer
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Penelope Ann Miller, Natalia Dyer
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Penelope Ann Miller turns 60 and actor Natalia Dyer turns 29, among the famous birthdays for January 13.
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
TV // 1 day ago
Jodie Foster says complicated 'True Detective' cop embraces 'moral relativity '
NEW YORK, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster told UPI her "True Detective: Night Country" cop character is battling her inner demons.
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Nmixx shares 'Dash' music video teaser
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a preview of its video for "Dash," a single from its album "FE3O4: Break."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
Dolph Lundgren disappointed his, Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' roles reduced in reshoots
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
'Mankind' star Joel Kinnaman: Season 4 Ed would be unrecognizable to younger self
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Soap opera icon Bill Hayes dead at 98
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Carol Burnett, Ke Huy Quan booked as Emmys presenters
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement