'All My Children,' 'Grown Ups' actor Alec Musser dead at 50

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- All My Children and Grown Ups actor Alec Musser has died at the age of 50, his fiancee Paige Press announced in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken." Advertisement

Press and the actor's uncle Robert Musser confirmed to TMZ that he died Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., but they did not disclose details regarding the circumstances or exact cause of his death.

Musser also appeared in Rita Rocks, Road to the Altar and Desperate Housewives.

He was a fitness model and bodybuilder who appeared on the cover of several magazines like Men's Health, Men's Workout and Exercise Health, as well.

"I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person," Adam Sandler, star and producer of Grown Ups, wrote on X Saturday.

All My Children's X account said: "Rest In Peace Alec Musser. In 2005, Musser won reality television competition I Wanna Be a Soap Star. His reward was debuting as a recast Del Henry in that same year. The actor and model was 50."

