Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 11, 2024 / 11:04 AM

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella shares brain tumor diagnosis

By Annie Martin
Michael Strahan appeared with his daughter Isabella Strahan on "Good Morning America" to share her brain tumor diagnosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Michael Strahan appeared with his daughter Isabella Strahan on "Good Morning America" to share her brain tumor diagnosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is going public with her brain tumor diagnosis.

Isabella, 19, appeared with Strahan on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she is undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor.

Advertisement

Isabella was diagnosed in late October and underwent emergency surgery Oct. 27 to remove the 4-centimeter tumor.

She has since undergone rehabilitation and several rounds of radiation treatment.

"I'm feeling good. Not too bad. And I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing," Isabella said on GMA.

The college freshman will begin chemotherapy at Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C., in February.

"That's my next step," she said. "I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over."

Advertisement

Strahan expressed how proud he is of Isabella for sharing her story publicly.

"I'm very proud of her," the GMA co-anchor said. "She's always been strong, and this is something that is so personal that I didn't know if it would be something that she'd want to share. I'm extremely proud."

"I think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world," he later added. "Because I got an amazing daughter, and I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and she's going to crush this."

Strahan has four children: twins Isabella and Sophia with Jean Muggli and daughter Tanita and son Michael Jr. with Wanda Hutchins.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
TV // 12 minutes ago
'Halo' Season 2 trailer teases battle for Reach
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Halo," a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Simu Liu to host People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 51 minutes ago
Simu Liu to host People's Choice Awards
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Shang-Chi" and "Barbie" actor Simu Liu will host the People's Choice Awards in February.
FKA twigs calls out 'double standards' after Calvin Klein ad ban
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
FKA twigs calls out 'double standards' after Calvin Klein ad ban
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- FKA twigs reacted to her Calvin Klein ad being banned in the United Kingdom for portraying her as "a stereotypical sexual object."
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed, will return for Season 5
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Drew Barrymore Show," a daytime talk show hosted by Drew Barrymore, was renewed for Season 5.
'Back to Black' teaser introduces Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Back to Black' teaser introduces Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Back to Black" is a new film directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and starring Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse.
'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bachelor' host Jesse Palmer celebrates birth of first child
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer and his wife, Emely Palmer, welcomed a daughter, Ella Reine.
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
Movies // 7 hours ago
Connie Nielsen: 'Role Play,' 'Gladiator 2' reflect on motherhood
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen discusses her new comedy "Role Play," on Prime Video Friday, and her return in "Gladiator 2" as both connect to ruminations on motherhood.
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
TV // 9 hours ago
TV review: 'Ted' series matches movies' laughs, plot issues
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Ted," premiering Thursday on Peacock, reflects the movies its based on with big, raunchy laughs and some unwieldy plot issues.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Amanda Peet, Mary J. Blige
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 11: Amanda Peet, Mary J. Blige
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Amanda Peet turns 52 and singer Mary J. Blige turns 53, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 11.
Nmixx shares a cappella 'Fe3O4: Break' highlight medley
Music // 21 hours ago
Nmixx shares a cappella 'Fe3O4: Break' highlight medley
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released an a cappella album preview of its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
Famous birthdays for Jan. 10: Pat Benatar, Rod Stewart
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
Movie review: Jason Statham unstoppable in rousing 'Beekeeper'
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement