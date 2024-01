1 of 5 | Issa Rae will announce the nominees for the SAG Awards on Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani will announce the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. SAG-AFTRA said in a press release Tuesday that Rae, an actress known for co-creating and starring on Insecure, and Nanjiani, an actor who co-wrote and starred in The Big Sick, will unveil the nominees Wednesday.

Nominations will be announced on Instagram Live on the SAG Awards and Netflix accounts beginning at 10 a.m. EST.

And the Nominees are... Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, January 10th, as @issarae and @kumailn take the stage to announce the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees, live on @sagawards and @netflix IG! ✨ #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/zep2h1oaBT— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 9, 2024

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will introduce the live stream at 9:50 a.m., followed by nominations for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television ensembles, and announcements made by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Singer and actress Barbra Streisand will receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.