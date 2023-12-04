Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 4, 2023 / 5:15 PM / Updated at 5:36 PM

Lenny Kravitz credits 'creative spirit' for song about activist Bayard Rustin

By Fred Topel
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March. Kravitz said the inspiration for his new song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, came to him through divine inspiration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March. Kravitz said the inspiration for his new song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, came to him through divine inspiration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz said the inspiration for his song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, now streaming on Netflix, came to him through spiritually.

The film's producer, Bruce Cohen, asked Kravitz, 59, to compose a song for the movie about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, played by Colman Domingo.

Advertisement

"I got quiet," Kravitz said during a Critics Choice Association Zoom press conference Monday. "I listened and I waited for what the creative spirit was going to bring, sat down at the piano and just began with the first chord."

Previously, Kravitz's cover of "American Woman" was featured in the movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Movies from Precious to Sex and the City have featured his music.

Since "Road to Freedom" is the theme song that plays over the closing credits, Kravitz said, there was more pressure to represent the film. The film depicts how Rustin helped plan the 1963 March on Washington, at which Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen) gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Advertisement

"A lot of times when they use your music for films, it's a vibe," Kravitz said. "It's not necessarily so specific."

Kravitz said he presented lyrics by Rustin director George C. Wolfe many times before they finalized the song. Wolfe kept giving notes on word choices and Kravitz obliged revisions.

Kravitz said Domingo pointed out an important aspect of Rustin that inspired the chorus. Domingo told Kravitz that Rustin focused on the work, to the point of helping to pick up trash himself after the March concluded.

The chorus goes, "We're on the road to freedom, until the war is won. We're on the road to freedom, so much work to be done."

"That was a very important line because we are continually walking on the road to freedom," Kravitz said. "As far as we've come, there's so much farther to always go."

Though Rustin depicts a major event in the civil rights movement, Kravitz said, "Road to Freedom" also addresses day-to-day struggles. Kravitz said the work of freedom and progress is a matter of inching daily toward the goal.

"This road is long," Kravitz said. "This road is hard and this road moves from generation to generation."

Kravitz said he remembered his mother, actor Roxie Roker Queens, continuing to be involved in activism as he grew up in the '60s and '70s. Despite his exposure to political causes, Kravitz said he was not familiar with Rustin.

Advertisement

The film shows how civil-rights leaders objected to Rustin because he was gay. Kravitz said he hopes the film can bring more attention to Rustin's role in history.

"We have to be accepting of folks that we think are different than we are," Kravitz said. "Do we really want to be in a world where we all are the same and you should do as I think? No."

Kravitz himself has worked with the United Nations on anti-racism campaigns. Kravitz said gratitude keeps him motivated to advocate for peace and justice.

"I love life and I know where all of my blessings come from," Kravtiz said. "The things that we might take for granted, like just waking up and starting your day, that's the big stuff."

Another difference between Rustin's theme and Kravitz's own music, the musician said, is collaboration. Kravitz writes and records most of his album music, including the upcoming "Blue Electric Light" album, with Craig Ross.

Kravitz said he enjoyed working with a team on "Road to Freedom."

"It's not about me," Kravitz said." It's about the writing. It's about the character. It's about serving that and the director, someone else's vision."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: Timothee Chalamet captures 'Wonka' whimsy
Movies // 51 minutes ago
Movie review: Timothee Chalamet captures 'Wonka' whimsy
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "Wonka," in theaters Dec. 15, captures the whimsical tone of Roald Dahl's characters in a prequel to the 1971 "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," thanks largely to Timothee Chalamet and costars' performances.
Myles Goodwyn, leader of Canadian classic rock group April Wine, dies at 75
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Myles Goodwyn, leader of Canadian classic rock group April Wine, dies at 75
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the Canadian classic rock group April Wine, has died at age 75, his publicist says.
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
TV // 4 hours ago
'Carol & the End of the World' has 'Community' reunion
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for "Carol & the End of the World" on Monday and a guest star list that includes a "Community" reunion.
'Barbie' coming to Max Dec. 15 with ASL version
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Barbie' coming to Max Dec. 15 with ASL version
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Max announced the streaming premiere of "Barbie" Monday. It will be on the service Dec. 15 along with an ASL version.
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
TV // 5 hours ago
'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "The Tourist," a thriller series starring Jamie Dornan, will return for a second season on BBC One in January.
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
TV // 5 hours ago
'True Detective' trailer: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis team up in 'Night Country'
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country" starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis is coming to HBO in January.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' on digital video-on-demand Tuesday
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Apple and Paramount announced the first home release of "Killers of the Flower Moon," on premium video-on-demand Tuesday.
Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Reports: Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker marry in Mexico
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens and professional baseball player Cole Tucker married at a wedding in Mexico.
Stephen Schwartz: 'Prince of Egypt' message of empathy especially relevant in 2023
Movies // 6 hours ago
Stephen Schwartz: 'Prince of Egypt' message of empathy especially relevant in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Schwartz says "The Prince of Egypt" is a timeless tale about empathy and overcoming conflict through understanding that is particularly relevant in 2023 in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Famous birthdays for Dec. 3: Ozzy Osbourne, Anna Chlumsky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement