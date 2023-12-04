Lenny Kravitz credits 'creative spirit' for song about activist Bayard Rustin

1 of 6 | Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March. Kravitz said the inspiration for his new song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, came to him through divine inspiration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz said the inspiration for his song "Road to Freedom," from the movie Rustin, now streaming on Netflix, came to him through spiritually. The film's producer, Bruce Cohen, asked Kravitz, 59, to compose a song for the movie about civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, played by Colman Domingo.

"I got quiet," Kravitz said during a Critics Choice Association Zoom press conference Monday. "I listened and I waited for what the creative spirit was going to bring, sat down at the piano and just began with the first chord."

Previously, Kravitz's cover of "American Woman" was featured in the movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. Movies from Precious to Sex and the City have featured his music.

Since "Road to Freedom" is the theme song that plays over the closing credits, Kravitz said, there was more pressure to represent the film. The film depicts how Rustin helped plan the 1963 March on Washington, at which Martin Luther King Jr. (Aml Ameen) gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.

"A lot of times when they use your music for films, it's a vibe," Kravitz said. "It's not necessarily so specific."

Kravitz said he presented lyrics by Rustin director George C. Wolfe many times before they finalized the song. Wolfe kept giving notes on word choices and Kravitz obliged revisions.

Kravitz said Domingo pointed out an important aspect of Rustin that inspired the chorus. Domingo told Kravitz that Rustin focused on the work, to the point of helping to pick up trash himself after the March concluded.

The chorus goes, "We're on the road to freedom, until the war is won. We're on the road to freedom, so much work to be done."

"That was a very important line because we are continually walking on the road to freedom," Kravitz said. "As far as we've come, there's so much farther to always go."

Though Rustin depicts a major event in the civil rights movement, Kravitz said, "Road to Freedom" also addresses day-to-day struggles. Kravitz said the work of freedom and progress is a matter of inching daily toward the goal.

"This road is long," Kravitz said. "This road is hard and this road moves from generation to generation."

Kravitz said he remembered his mother, actor Roxie Roker Queens, continuing to be involved in activism as he grew up in the '60s and '70s. Despite his exposure to political causes, Kravitz said he was not familiar with Rustin.

The film shows how civil-rights leaders objected to Rustin because he was gay. Kravitz said he hopes the film can bring more attention to Rustin's role in history.

"We have to be accepting of folks that we think are different than we are," Kravitz said. "Do we really want to be in a world where we all are the same and you should do as I think? No."

Kravitz himself has worked with the United Nations on anti-racism campaigns. Kravitz said gratitude keeps him motivated to advocate for peace and justice.

"I love life and I know where all of my blessings come from," Kravtiz said. "The things that we might take for granted, like just waking up and starting your day, that's the big stuff."

Another difference between Rustin's theme and Kravitz's own music, the musician said, is collaboration. Kravitz writes and records most of his album music, including the upcoming "Blue Electric Light" album, with Craig Ross.

Kravitz said he enjoyed working with a team on "Road to Freedom."

"It's not about me," Kravitz said." It's about the writing. It's about the character. It's about serving that and the director, someone else's vision."