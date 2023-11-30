Trending
Entertainment News
Nov. 30, 2023 / 10:46 AM

Paris Hilton teases surprise with Nicole Richie for 'Simple Life' anniversary

By Annie Martin
Paris Hilton said she and Nicole Richie have something in store for the 20th anniversary of "The Simple Life." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton has a surprise in store for The Simple Life anniversary.

The 42-year-old businesswoman and television personality appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she teased a surprise with Nicole Richie for the show's 20th anniversary.

"Nicole and I have been talking, and we have some surprises in store," Hilton said. "I can't believe it's going to be the 20-year anniversary. It's so crazy."

The Simple Life had a five-season run on Fox and E! from 2003 to 2007. The reality series followed wealthy socialites Hilton and Richie as they performed jobs such as farm work and serving meals at a fast food restaurant.

Richie discussed her lifelong friendship with Hilton on WWHL in 2014.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one," the star said.

"An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there for you through and through," she added. "I haven't spoken to [Paris] in a while, but we are very good friends, and I love her and love her family, and have a lot of respect for her."

Hilton confirmed Wednesday on WWHL that she is planning a girls night with another famous friend, pop star Britney Spears.

She had nothing but praise for Spears in an interview Monday on Today, saying, "I'm just so proud of her."

