'Land of the Lost,' 'H.R. Pufnstuf' producer Marty Krofft dead at 86

1 of 3 | Puppeteers Sid (L) and Marty Krofft listen to comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,687th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2020. Marty died Saturday at the age of 86. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf puppeteer and producer Marty Krofft has died at the age of 86. Krofft's family has confirmed that the children's television titan died of kidney failure on Saturday in Los Angeles. Advertisement

Starting in the 1960s, Krofft and his younger brother Sid also worked together on The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and most recently, 2015's Mutt & Stuff for Nickelodeon.

They also helmed live-action programs such as The Brady Bunch Hour, The Donny & Marie Show, The Bay City Rollers Show, and Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.

The Kroffts were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2018.

