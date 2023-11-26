Advertisement
Entertainment News
Nov. 26, 2023 / 10:36 AM

'Land of the Lost,' 'H.R. Pufnstuf' producer Marty Krofft dead at 86

By Karen Butler
Puppeteers Sid (L) and Marty Krofft listen to comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,687th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2020. Marty died Saturday at the age of 86. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Puppeteers Sid (L) and Marty Krofft listen to comments during an unveiling ceremony honoring them with the 2,687th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles in 2020. Marty died Saturday at the age of 86. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Land of the Lost and H.R. Pufnstuf puppeteer and producer Marty Krofft has died at the age of 86.

Krofft's family has confirmed that the children's television titan died of kidney failure on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Starting in the 1960s, Krofft and his younger brother Sid also worked together on The Banana Splits Adventure Hour, The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, and most recently, 2015's Mutt & Stuff for Nickelodeon.

They also helmed live-action programs such as The Brady Bunch Hour, The Donny & Marie Show, The Bay City Rollers Show, and Barbara Mandrell and the Mandrell Sisters.

The Kroffts were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2018.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, a humanitarian and advocate for mental healthcare, attends a bill signing in Washington in 2009. The wife of former President Jimmy Carter died November 19, 2023 at her home in Plains, Ga. She was 96. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Read More

