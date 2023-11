1 of 5 | Eric McCormack and his wife Janet are ending their 26-year marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Will & Grace alum Eric McCormack and his wife, Janet, are divorcing after 26 years of marriage. Janet filed for divorce last Wednesday, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, People.com reported Sunday. Advertisement

The documents Janet filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court did not list a date of separation, Entertainment Tonight reported, but she is requesting spousal support.

Neither party has publicly commented on the split.

The couple tied the knot in August 1997 three years after meeting on the set of the TV western, Lonesome Dove, according to the New York Post.

They are the parents of a 21-year-old son named Finnigan.

