Nov. 4, 2023 / 10:04 AM

Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

By Karen Butler
Sheryl Crow arrives in the press room after being inducted into the Roll Hall Of Fame at the 38th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Friday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Sheryl Crow arrives in the press room after being inducted into the Roll Hall Of Fame at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Friday in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Brooklyn Friday night.

Also honored at the event were The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

George Michael, who died at the age of 53 in 2016, was inducted posthumously and Kate Bush, who is enjoying a late-career appreciation of her music thanks to its use on Stranger Things and Our Flag Means Death, posted a message on social media explaining she would not be able to travel from her home in England for the ceremony, but was grateful for the accolade.

"I am completely blown away by this huge honor -- an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry," Bush wrote.

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me. I never imagined I would be given this wonderful accolade," she added. "Last year was such a surprisingly successful time for my track 'Running Up That Hill' and I'm sure that a lot of you who've voted me in to the RRHOF also drove that track up the charts. Thank you!"

A special featuring highlights from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gala is set to stream on Disney+ on Jan. 1.

Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo arrive at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo arrive on the red carpet at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

