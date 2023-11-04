Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Willie Nelson inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Rage Against The Machine were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Brooklyn Friday night.

Get ur freak on! @MissyElliott makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/ETFnNyqw0N— Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023 Advertisement

Also honored at the event were The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

George Michael, who died at the age of 53 in 2016, was inducted posthumously and Kate Bush, who is enjoying a late-career appreciation of her music thanks to its use on Stranger Things and Our Flag Means Death, posted a message on social media explaining she would not be able to travel from her home in England for the ceremony, but was grateful for the accolade.

"I am completely blown away by this huge honor -- an award that sits in the big beating heart of the American music industry," Bush wrote.