Oct. 31, 2023 / 11:20 PM

Soap opera star Tyler Christopher dead at 50

By Mark Moran
Tyler Christopher, winner of two Daytime Emmy awards, is dead at 50. He is shown here accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during the 43rd annual Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on May 1, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives" and "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50. Christopher earned a total of five Daytime Emmy nominations -- with two wins -- during his storied career, which dated to 1996 on "General Hospital."

Maurice Benard, Christopher's former co-star on "General Hospital" confirmed his death in a social media post.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher," Benard wrote on Instagram. "Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment."

"Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Benard continued. "We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father."

Benard said Christopher was a mental health and substance abuse treatment advocate and that Christopher spoke openly about his struggles with bipolar disorder, depression and alcohol abuse.

Christopher was arrested in 2019 and charged with public intoxication in Indiana when he fell asleep in the back of an Uber. He pled guilty, and a judge denied a request by police that Christopher be sentenced to an alcohol treatment program.

He was arrested again for public intoxication in May of this year at the Hollywood Burbank Airport and was released on $250 bail.

Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," which was a popular medical soap opera from 1996 to 2016. He also portrayed Stefan DiMera on "Days of Our Lives" from 2018 to 2019, winning his second Daytime Emmy.

Christopher married former ESPN reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008 and reportedly divorced in 2021. The couple shared two children: Greysun James Christopher and Boheme Christopher. He was also previously married to Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004.

General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valentini told PEOPLE in a statement: "I am heartbroken over the news of Tyler Christopher's passing. He was kind, an incredible actor, and dear friend, who was beloved by our GH family and fans of Nikolas Cassadine," General Hospital Executive Producer Frank Valenti told PEOPLE.

"On behalf of everyone at General Hospital, our heartfelt sympathies go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," he added.

