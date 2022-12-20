Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 20, 2022 / 4:06 PM

'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dies at 55

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sonya Eddy starred on "General Hospital" since 2006. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Television
Sonya Eddy starred on "General Hospital" since 2006. Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Television

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died suddenly Monday at age 55. No cause of death was released.

Eddy's friend, Octavia Spencer, first announced Eddy's death on Instagram. Soap Opera Digest has confirmed with executive producers of the show.

Advertisement

"The world lost another creative angel," Spencer wrote. "Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her."

GH Executive Producer Frank Valentini said Eddy made an indelible mark on the hospital drama.

Advertisement

"The lights in the hub of the nurses' station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set," Valentini said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans."

Eddy was a real-life nurse practitioner. She joined the cast of the soap in 2006.

Eddy had acted since 1995 with appearances on The Drew Carey Show, Martin, Married... with Children and Beverly Hills, 90210. She has appeared in movies such as Patch Adams, Blast from the Past, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps and Pee-wee's Big Holiday.

She also had a lead role on the comedy Those Who Can't and continued to appear as a guest on shows like Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15 and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" in 2015. Boss, a dancer and actor who famously served as the DJ on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," died at the age of 40 on December 13. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Days of Our Lives' actor Brandon Barash marries in California Celebrity deaths of 2022: Hollywood icons, rock legends Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'

Latest Headlines

Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
TV // 4 hours ago
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma, who plays Nikolas Cassadine on "General Hospital," confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera.
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
TV // 6 hours ago
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Penny Dreadful" actress Eva Green and "Westworld" alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, "Liaison."
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
TV // 6 hours ago
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Super Sized Salon" star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
TV // 8 hours ago
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
TV // 1 day ago
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Julia Garner, Orville Peck and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Live to Lead," a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring world leaders, is coming to Netflix.
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
TV // 2 days ago
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
TV // 3 days ago
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren says "1923" shows the "Yellowstone" prequel's central family always putting the needs of their livestock before those of their kin.
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
TV // 4 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Talk show host Kelly Clarkson will host the 2023 NFL Honors, the annual awards show for football players.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement