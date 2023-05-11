Trending
May 11, 2023 / 8:39 AM

'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70

By Tonya Pendleton
"General Hospital" star Jacklyn Zeman (R), seen here with actress Laura Wright, has died at the age of 70. Photo courtesy of Christopher Willard/ABC
May 11 (UPI) -- Actress Jacklyn Zeman, who played Bobbie Spencer on General Hospital, has died, the show announced Wednesday.

Zeman was 70.

"On behalf of our @GeneralHospital family, I am heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved @JackieZeman," Frank Valentini, the show's executive producer posted on Twitter. "Just like her character, the legendary Bobbie Spencer, she was a bright light and true professional that brought so much positive energy with her to work."

Zeman's family says she died after a short battle with cancer. Her soap opera career started out in 1977 on One Life to Live, but later that year she was cast as Bobbie Spencer. She remained with General Hospital for over 45 years.

The show tweeted an acknowledgment of her death, crediting her for her work over the past four decades.

"Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the 'General Hospital' and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago," their tweet said. "She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit."

Zeman was a five-time Emmy nominee for General Hospital and for a role in The Bay. She appeared in 880 shows as Spencer.

The New Jersey native attended New York University and was a one-time Playboy Bunny, who then moved into acting.

She was remembered by her co-stars and fellow actors on social media.

John Stamos posted, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the talented and beloved actress, @JackieZeman I recall the wonderful times we spent working together on General Hospital. Her warm personality and infectious energy always brightened my day. Jackie will forever hold a special place in my heart, and her memory will continue to inspire me. XO."

Rick Springfield says that Zeman was responsible for helping him get on the show as Dr. Noah Drake.

"Such a truly kind soul with no touch of the diva and only sweet things to say about everyone," Springfield told People. "She was the one (along with Gloria Monty) who helped launch my 80s career when after the screen test along with several other hopeful young men.

He continued, "Gloria asked Jackie who she thought would make a good Noah Drake and God bless her if Jackie didn't say me. Love to your spirit as it ascends sweet girl. You left your mark on many of us and you will not be forgotten."

Patty Shen, who plays Brad Cooper on General Hospital told the New York Post he would miss the longtime soap star.

"I loved hearing her stories about the show in the 70s & 80s," he said. "Always so kind & down to earth. You will be so missed, Jackie. Condolences to her daughters, family & legions of fans who have loved Bobbie Spencer for decades."

