Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 28, 2023 / 10:28 AM / Updated at 10:42 AM

Richard Moll -- Bull from 'Night Court' -- dead at 80

By Karen Butler
Actor Richard Moll has died at the age of 80. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Actor Richard Moll has died at the age of 80. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Richard Moll, who played bailiff Bull Shannon on the sitcom "Night Court" from 1984 to 1992, has died at the age of 80.

Jeffe Sanderson, a family representative, confirmed Friday that Moll had died the day before.

Advertisement

The cause has not yet been disclosed.

Moll, who stood 6-foot-8, studied history at the University of California Berkeley before becoming one of TV's most recognizable stars in the 1980s.

His other acting credits include The Rockford Files, Welcome Back, Kotter, The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, House, The Dungeonmaster, Wicked Stepmother, Caspar Meets Wendy, Think Big, Driving Me Crazy, Scary Movie 2 and But I'm a Cheerleader. He also was a popular voice actor for cartoons.

With the death of Moll, John Larroquette is the last surviving star of the original Night Court series. He returned for a revival of the show last year. It has been renewed for a second season.

His former co-stars Harry Anderson, Charlie Robinson and Markie Post all also recently died.

Advertisement

"Larger than life and taller too. We first worked together on Mork and Mindy and then we spent nearly a decade helping Judge Harry Stone and the Night Court world come to life. My condolences and heart felt sympathy to his family and loved ones," Larroquette wrote on X Friday.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Li Keqiang
Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang answers questions during a news conference in Beijing on March 15, 2019. Li, who served as premier for a decade before stepping down in March, died at the age of 68 on October 27. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Barry Manilow holiday special in the works at NBC
TV // 13 minutes ago
Barry Manilow holiday special in the works at NBC
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- The new holiday special, "Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas," is set to premiere on NBC Dec. 11.
Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon
TV // 17 minutes ago
Kiefer Sutherland to narrate Apple TV+ docu-series about the late John Lennon
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- "24" and "Rabbit Hole" actor Kiefer Sutherland, who is also a musician, will soon be heard narrating the three-part Apple TV+ documentary series, "John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial."
Bad Bunny's 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Bad Bunny's 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana" is the No. 1 album chart in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Lauren Holly, Nolan Gould
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Oct. 28: Lauren Holly, Nolan Gould
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Holly turns 60 and actor Nolan Gould turns 25, among the famous birthdays Oct. 28.
SHINee's Taemin holds his gaze in 'Guilty' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Taemin holds his gaze in 'Guilty' music video teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a preview of his music video for "Guilty," the title track from his new solo EP.
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Movies // 21 hours ago
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson, opens in theaters in November.
John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- John Cena will face off with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39.
Halsey, actor Avian Jogia go Instagram official
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
Halsey, actor Avian Jogia go Instagram official
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Halsey shared photos with "Victorious" actor Avian Jogia amid dating rumors.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Movies // 1 day ago
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, will start streaming on Peacock.
GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special
Music // 1 day ago
GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- GloRilla, Cypress Hill, 2 Chainz, T.I., Latto, Juvenile, Three 6 Mafia and other artists will perform during the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" concert special.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement