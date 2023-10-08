Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine

1 of 3 | Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2, 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The younger Hadid has been a vocal supporter of Palestine, her father's homeland, to the point of drawing the ire of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Jenner, 26, had reposted a graphic from StandWithUs, a California-based nonprofit that supports Israel, the New York Daily News reported.

The news was confirmed by Insider, which reported she deleted the post from her Instagram Story about an hour later after critics began commenting on her posts.

Meanwhile, Hadid has remained publicly silent on the issue over the weekend but has been an increasingly vocal proponent of Palestine in the past.

In an apparently since-deleted Instagram post last June, Hadid wrote: "I will never allow anyone to forget about our beautiful Palestine, or our beautiful people," The Cut reported. She also shared a letter against apartheid and videos showing Israeli soldiers beating Palestinian children.

"I urge you to watch every one of these videos. Whether it is a 12-year-old child being suffocated by a grown man, or a mother of 6, running with her hands up, shot by the military. An elderly man on crutches, unable to fight back, being thrown to the ground. A child and his father being terrorized for absolutely zero reason," Hadid wrote in the caption for one post that remains online.

"Please someone tell me which one of these people provoked this kind of attack? If you are trying to come up with an excuse, you are the problem ... I will continue to come forward with peace, showing factual information about how the IDF, Israeli government, and settlers attack innocent Palestinians for no reason except for simply being Palestinian."

Last month, Hadid wrote a post that earned her the ire of Israel's top politicians.

"My right, my wife's right, my children's right to travel on the roads of Judea and Samaria is more important than the right to movement for Arabs," Ben-Gvir said, referring to the West Bank by its biblical Hebrew name.

Ben-Gvir lives in the illegal Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

"In no place, no time, especially in 2023 should one life be more valuable than another's. Especially simply because of their ethnicity, culture or pure hatred," Hadid wrote in a post after his remarks.

In response to her, Ben-Gvir called her an "Israel hater" who had tried to portray him as racist.

Meanwhile, Mia Khalifa -- the Lebanese former adult film actress -- has made a series of tweets defending Palestine since Saturday.

"If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time," Khalifa said in a tweet.

She also shared posts indicating the West's apparent hypocrisy toward the treatment of Ukraine and Palestine and those poking fun at the political rift between Jenner and Hadid.

"If true journalism exists, the next person to talk to Kylie Jenner will ask for her opinion on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and not break eye contact until she can string one coherent sentence together since she wants to take a stance to her 400M followers so badly," Khalifa said in a post.

Khalifa also blasted Israel's so-called "settlers" for taking Palestinian land, stating: "Settlers are NOT civilians if they partake in hostilities."