Oct. 8, 2023 / 10:39 AM

Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide

By Adam Schrader
Women mourn during the funeral of members of the Abu Quta family who were killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 3 | Women mourn during the funeral of members of the Abu Quta family who were killed in Israeli strikes on the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Palestinians are praising Hamas for its "unprecedented" offensive against occupier Israel as pro-Palestine protests are held worldwide amid the outbreak of the new war.

Sharif Tahayneh, a 54-year-old former detainee from Jenin who spent 13 years in Israeli prisons, called the Hamas strike "an earthquake that shook Israel to the core" in comments to Al-Jazeera.

"It will take years for Israel to come to terms with it. We hope that it will be a lesson to the extremists," Tahayneh said. "We also hope that it will be a lesson to the Arab 'normalizers', who believe that the Palestinian cause can be sidelined."

Abu Obeida spokesperson for the armed wing of Hamas, called on Palestinians "in all areas" to "join this battle" against Israel, the Palestine Chronicle reported.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestine protesters clashed with police at a rally in Berlin while chanting "Palestine will be free," according to video footage published by Sky News on Sunday.

Berlin Police in a statement said officers disbanded the protest because the people were gathered "to celebrate the attack on Israel."

"Due to repeated anti-Israel and violent statements, it was disbanded shortly after it began," Berlin Police said.

"Our forces are documenting all events on site for evidence-based prosecution and are currently determining the identities of all people who refused to leave despite the meeting being dissolved."

A pro-Palestine rally is planned in Times Square in New York City on Sunday, the New York City chapter of Democratic Socialists said in a post on Twitter. In Colorado, the Colorado Palestine Coalition organized an "emergency protest for Palestinian resistance" on Saturday night.

"Tomorrow, join us to stand with the people of Palestine, who have the right to resist apartheid, occupation & oppression," the post reads.

Thousands were also reported to be marching in Istanbul, Turkey, to support Palestine. Turkey's comments have remained neutral on the latest conflict and encouraged a two-state solution.

Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
World News // 1 hour ago
Israel kills 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas offensive; Palestine blasts West's 'double standards'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's military has killed 313 Palestinians in retaliation for Hamas' Saturday offensive against the country as Palestine blasted the West for "double standards" to the ongoing violence.
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
World News // 13 hours ago
African nations divided on support for Israel, Palestine but call for peace
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- African leaders were divided Saturday after war broke out between Israel and Palestine.
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vocalized support for Israel over Palestine on Saturday, raising concerns of the West's "hypocrisy" in its response to the two conflicts.
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
World News // 22 hours ago
Western leaders condemn violence, call for restraint after Hamas attack on Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Western leaders condemned attacks by Hamas militants in Israel Saturday that killed at least 70 civilians, while calling for immediate talks to defuse the conflict.
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
World News // 18 hours ago
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Human rights groups are making varied responses to new Palestine-Israel violence, ranging from full-on support of Israel to warnings for both sides to respect human life.
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
World News // 1 day ago
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces declared the country at war and launched large-scale military operations against Hamas militants Saturday after dozens of rockets struck the country.
U.S. senators arrive in China to repair relations, strengthen economic ties
World News // 19 hours ago
U.S. senators arrive in China to repair relations, strengthen economic ties
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in China Saturday to hold diplomatic talks with Communist Party leaders in Shanghai while hoping for a sit-down with President Xi Jinping.
Hitmen behind assassination of Ecuadorian candidate killed in prison
World News // 20 hours ago
Hitmen behind assassination of Ecuadorian candidate killed in prison
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Six accused hitmen being held in prison for the August assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate were found dead inside their cells, authorities have confirmed.
Bodies of 4 elderly climbers recovered from Japan's Mount Asahi
World News // 21 hours ago
Bodies of 4 elderly climbers recovered from Japan's Mount Asahi
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of four elderly Japanese climbers were recovered Saturday from Mount Asahi north of Tokyo after the group got stuck on a hiking trail in freezing conditions.
U.S. think tank: Railcar buildup could be N. Korea weapons shipments to Russia
World News // 21 hours ago
U.S. think tank: Railcar buildup could be N. Korea weapons shipments to Russia
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Satellite imagery shows a dramatic increase in the amount of rail traffic from North Korea to Russia since the leaders of the two countries recently met, a U.S.-based think tank has reported.
