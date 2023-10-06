Trending
Oct. 6, 2023 / 8:13 AM

'Django,' 'Hollywood' actor Keith Jefferson dead at 53

By Karen Butler

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Keith Jefferson -- a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and actor Jamie Foxx -- has died of cancer at the age of 53.
Jefferson acted in Tarantino's movies Django Unchained, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He appeared with Foxx in The Jamie Foxx Show, Django, Day Shift, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! and the upcoming movie, The Burial.

Other credits include Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding and Bosch: Legacy.

"Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you...every since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson," Foxx wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a photo of him with Jefferson in happier times.

Foxx, who also recently overcame his own health crisis, captioned another photo of him visiting Jefferson before he died: "This one hurts. Keith, you've been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul. We will all miss you dearly. It's gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you."

