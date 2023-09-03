Advertisement
Entertainment News
Sept. 3, 2023 / 10:53 AM

Kristin Chenoweth marries Josh Bryant in Dallas

By Karen Butler
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth exchanged wedding vows in Dallas Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Josh Bryant and Kristin Chenoweth exchanged wedding vows in Dallas Saturday.

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Actress Kristin Chenoweth married musician Josh Bryant in Dallas this weekend.

"I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life," Chenoweth told People magazine in a cover story posted online Saturday.

"I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn't do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, 'Why would I ever let this guy go?' I'm so blessed."

Chenoweth, 55, posted on her Instagram account screenshots of the cover photo, which show her wearing a strapless nude and pink gown, with her long hair down and a bouquet of white, pink and peach roses in her hands.

Bryant, 41, wore a grey suit, white shirt and dark shoes for the occasion.

Their dog Thunder was their ring bearer and walked down the aisle to the AC/DC song, "Thunderstruck."

About 140 guests, including Kathy Najimy, David Foster, Katharine McPhee and Kenny Ortega, attended the ceremony, which took place at a private residence.

Bryant proposed to Chenoweth in 2021 after they had been dating for about three years.

