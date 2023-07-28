'Love Actually,' 'Game of Thrones' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged

July 28 (UPI) -- Love Actually and Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster actor has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X," Brodie-Sangster, 33, captioned a photo of him and his new fiancee enjoying an afternoon on a gondola.

The post has gotten nearly 300,000 "likes" since it was shared Thursday.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" Riley tweeted.

Accompanying the message was a photo of her and Brodie-Sangster smiling and cuddling.

The couple fell in love while playing Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in the 2021 limited series Pistol.

Riley, 37, was previously married to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk from 2010 to 2012, and from 2013 to 2016.

