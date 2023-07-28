Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2023 / 8:05 AM

'Love Actually,' 'Game of Thrones' alum Thomas Brodie-Sangster engaged

By Karen Butler
1/2
Thomas Brodie-Sangster has announced his engagement to Talulah Riley. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Thomas Brodie-Sangster has announced his engagement to Talulah Riley. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Love Actually and Game of Thrones actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster actor has announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Westworld actress Talulah Riley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X," Brodie-Sangster, 33, captioned a photo of him and his new fiancee enjoying an afternoon on a gondola.

The post has gotten nearly 300,000 "likes" since it was shared Thursday.

"Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" Riley tweeted.

Accompanying the message was a photo of her and Brodie-Sangster smiling and cuddling.

The couple fell in love while playing Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood in the 2021 limited series Pistol.

Riley, 37, was previously married to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk from 2010 to 2012, and from 2013 to 2016.

Celebrity engagements of 2023

Kelly Bensimon and Scott Litner
Kelly Bensimon arrives for the premiere of "Me Before You" in New York City on May 23, 2016. Bensimon announced her engagement to her boyfriend Scott Litner in July. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2 Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2 Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role

Latest Headlines

Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
July 28 (UPI) -- Madonna shared a video of herself dancing to "Lucky Star" after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Emmy Awards ceremony postponed because of SAG, WGA strikes
TV // 37 minutes ago
Emmy Awards ceremony postponed because of SAG, WGA strikes
July 28 (UPI) -- The Emmy Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
Music // 55 minutes ago
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
July 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian.
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
July 28 (UPI) -- Randy Meisner, a founding member of the iconic 1970s rock band the Eagles, has died, the group announced online. He was 77.
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- "Good Omens" stars Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya say they are excited to return as completely different characters in Season 2 of the celestial comedy.
Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability
TV // 3 hours ago
Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability
NEW YORK, July 28 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell says Jack Spade, the small-town pro wrestler he plays in "Heels," is working on himself instead of trying to control the lives of others in Season 2 of the Starz drama.
Famous birthdays for July 28: Dustin Milligan, Bill Bradley
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 28: Dustin Milligan, Bill Bradley
July 28 (UPI) -- Actor Dustin Milligan turns 38 and former NBA player/Sen. Bill Bradley turns 80, among the famous birthdays for July 28.
'Righteous Gemstones' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
TV // 17 hours ago
'Righteous Gemstones' renewed for Season 4 ahead of Season 3 finale
July 27 (UPI) -- HBO renewed "The Righteous Gemstones" for Season 4 on Thursday, ahead of the Season 3 finale airing Sunday.
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
Music // 18 hours ago
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a new preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt."
'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron film to open in December
Movies // 18 hours ago
'The Iron Claw': Zac Efron film to open in December
July 27 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," a sports drama starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, is coming to theaters in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement