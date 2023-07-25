Trending
July 25, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Rachel Bloom to launch one-woman show Off-Broadway in September

By Annie Martin
"Death, Let Me Do My Show," a musical comedy starring Rachel Bloom (pictured) will debut Off-Broadway in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Death, Let Me Do My Show," a musical comedy starring Rachel Bloom (pictured) will debut Off-Broadway in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Rachel Bloom is bringing her one-woman show to Off-Broadway.

The actress, writer and comedian stars in the musical comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show, which will debut Off-Broadway in September.

Death, Let Me Do My Show begins previews Sept. 6 at Lucille Lortel Theatre and officially opens Sept. 14.

The show is directed by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool) and originally played at sold-out engagements in London, Chicago, Boston and other cities.

"The best way to deal with the trauma we all experienced in 2020 is to forget about it and never discuss it again, and that is what this show endeavors to do," Bloom said in a statement.

The Off-Broadway creative team also features Beowulf Boritt for scenic design, Aaron Copp for lighting design, Hana S. Kim for projection design, Jerome Kurtenbach for music direction and Kristin Isola for costume design.

Bloom is best known for co-creating and starring on the CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She most recently appeared in the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

'Grease' series coming to VOD, DVD after Paramount+ removal Britney Spears meets Lance Bass' twins: 'I'm a new auntie' Venice Film Festival to feature Ava DuVernay, Sofia Coppola, Bradley Cooper films

