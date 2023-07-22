Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 22, 2023 / 8:23 AM

'View' co-creator Bill Geddie dead at 68

By Karen Butler
TV producer Bill Geddie has died at the age of 68. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
TV producer Bill Geddie has died at the age of 68. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

July 22 (UPI) -- Bill Geddie, who co-created the daytime chat show The View with Barbara Walters, has died at the age of 68.

"We are devastated to lose him yet are grateful we had him in our lives," Geddie's family said in a statement Friday. 

Advertisement

"He was a big deal in TV, but at home he was an even bigger than life husband and dad," they added.

"He had a genuine love for television and entertainment. He would try everything and did it well -- screenwriting, recording podcasts, playing guitar, writing songs, and loved a wide range of music from country to jazz.  His favorite band was The Beatles, and he never thought he would have the opportunity to meet one of his personal heroes Paul McCartney in person, but his dream came true. The question wasn't who did he meet, but rather who didn't he meet?"

He died Thursday of a heart-related issue at his home in California's Rancho Mirage.

Advertisement

The Texas native and Emmy winner worked on The View since its inception in 1997 until 2014.

"We are saddened by the sudden death of Bill Geddie," longtime View co-host Joy Behar tweeted.

"As a producer, he kept us together and was very loyal to his staff. Bill loved comedy and plenty of laughs not to mention a good cigar. I'm forever grateful to him and Barbara for the opportunity to be on the View. RIP 'VIEWMASTER.'"

For more than 25 years, Geddie collaborated with Walters on ABC News projects, including her annual 10 Most Fascinating People specials.

Walters died in 2022 at the age of 93.

Geddie was also an executive producer on Tamron Hall from 2019 to 2020.

Geddie is survived by his wife, Barbara, and two daughters, Allison and Lauren.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Tony Bennett
Tony Bennett arrives for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Bennett, a legendary singer whose career spanned over 70 years and included 19 Grammy Awards, died at the age of 96 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease on July 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Elizabeth Perkins: 'Minx' a great study on female bosses in the '70s Annie Murphy: 'Praise Petey' heroine shocked to inherit cult in animated comedy Anjli Mohindra: 'Lazarus Project' grounds 'crazy, epic world' with human stories Paul Wesley: Kirk-Spock bond still nascent in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 25 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
July 22 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Famous birthdays for July 22: Rufus Wainwright, Prince George
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for July 22: Rufus Wainwright, Prince George
July 22 (UPI) -- Singer Rufus Wainwright turns 50 and Britain's Prince George turns 10, among the famous birthdays for July 22.
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' premieres Sept. 22
Movies // 13 hours ago
'John Wick' prequel 'The Continental' premieres Sept. 22
July 21 (UPI) -- Peacock announced the air dates for the three-part event series "The Continental: From the World of John Wick." Each entry will premiere Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6 respectively.
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
TV // 14 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' teaser reveals new Claudia, Theatre des Vampires
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC released a teaser for "Interview with the Vampire" Season 2, coming in 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con.
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
TV // 15 hours ago
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
July 21 (UPI) -- AMC announced Season 2 renewals for both "The Walking Dead: Dead City" and "The Walking Dead: Darryl Dixon" on Friday at San Diego Comic-Con and the name of the third spinoff.
'Expend4bles' poster introduces Megan Fox, 50 Cent, more
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Expend4bles' poster introduces Megan Fox, 50 Cent, more
July 21 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the poster for "Expend4bles' on Friday, featuring the new additions to the action movie ensemble.
NewJeans release 'Get Up' EP, 'ETA' music video
Music // 17 hours ago
NewJeans release 'Get Up' EP, 'ETA' music video
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released the album "Get Up" and a music video for the song "ETA."
'Barbenheimer' weekend: 'Barbie' beating 'Oppenheimer' in early box office returns
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Barbenheimer' weekend: 'Barbie' beating 'Oppenheimer' in early box office returns
July 21 (UPI) -- It's 'Barbenheimer' weekend: Early box office numbers show "Barbie" dominating "Oppenheimer" for the theatrical release of both films, with many buying tickets to see both.
Chris Stapleton announces 'Higher' album, releases 'White Horse' song
Music // 17 hours ago
Chris Stapleton announces 'Higher' album, releases 'White Horse' song
July 21 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton announced his fifth studio album, "Higher," and released a first song, "White Horse."
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
TV // 18 hours ago
'Welcome to Wrexham': Season 2 of Ryan Reynolds series coming in September
July 21 (UPI) -- "Welcome to Wrexham," a docuseries following Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they manage a soccer club, will return for a second season on FX.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
AMC names Andrew Lincoln/Danai Gurira 'Walking Dead' spinoff
Legendary entertainer, true New Yorker Tony Bennett dies at 96
Legendary entertainer, true New Yorker Tony Bennett dies at 96
'Expend4bles' poster introduces Megan Fox, 50 Cent, more
'Expend4bles' poster introduces Megan Fox, 50 Cent, more
Celebrities mourn Tony Bennett's death: 'Truly one of the greats'
Celebrities mourn Tony Bennett's death: 'Truly one of the greats'
Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie
Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement