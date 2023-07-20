Karlie Kloss shares baby boy's name: Elijah

1/5

Karlie Kloss announced the name of her second son with her husband, Joshua Kushner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Karlie Kloss is sharing her baby boy's name. The 30-year-old model announced the name of her second son with her husband, Joshua Kushner, in a post Thursday on Instagram. Advertisement

Kloss and Kushner named their son Elijah Jude. Kloss shared the name alongside a photo of her baby boy and his birthdate, July 11.

Fellow models Poppy Delevingne, Toni Garrn and Irina Shayk congratulated Kloss in the comments.

"yaaaay so thrilled for you mama xX," Delevingne wrote.

"Insane our babies have the same birthday," Garrn wrote, referencing her 2-year-old daughter with Alex Pettyfer. "congratulations my loves."

"Omg congrats," Shayk said.

Kloss had announced Elijah's birth last week.

Kloss and Kushner married in 2018 and also have a 3-year-old son, Levi. The couple announced Kloss' second pregnancy at the Met Gala in May.