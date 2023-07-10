Advertisement
July 10, 2023 / 2:31 PM

Erin Andrews confirms birth of first child via surrogate

By Annie Martin
1/5
Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a son via surrogate after fertility struggles. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Erin Andrews and her husband, Jarret Stoll, welcomed a son via surrogate after fertility struggles. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Erin Andrews is a new mom.

The Fox sportscaster, 45, and her husband, retired professional hockey player Jarret Stoll, 41, recently welcomed their first child via surrogate, Andrews' team confirmed Monday to Today.

Page Six said Andrews and Stoll welcomed a son a couple of weeks ago. The couple reportedly named their baby boy Mack.

News of the birth follows years of fertility struggles, which Andrews went public about in a 2021 essay for Bulletin. At the time, Andrews said she first started fertility treatments at 35 years old and was in her seventh round of in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

The sportscaster told Us Weekly in January that her fertility journey had not been easy.

"It's been one of the most challenging things in my life, and I know in my husband's life as well," she said at the time. "I'm doing OK. We're doing well."

Andrews and Stoll married in June 2017.

Andrews joined Fox Sports in 2012. She also competed in Dancing with the Stars Season 10 and co-hosted the dance competition series from 2014 to 2019.

