Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 24, 2023 / 6:06 PM

'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86

By Karen Butler
Actor Frederic Forrest has died at the age of 86. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
Actor Frederic Forrest has died at the age of 86. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

June 24 (UPI) -- Valley Girl, 21 Jump Street, Apocalypse Now and The Rose actor Frederic Forrest has died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 86.

Forrest's friend, actor Barry Primus, confirmed his Friday death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The cause has not been disclosed other than that it came after a long illness.

"The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace," Forrest's co-star in the 1979 film, The Rose, tweeted late Friday.

Forrest's other credits included Lonesome Dove, The Conversation, One from the Heart, Hammett, Tucker: The Man and His Dream and Die Kinder.

Advertisement

He was married to his college sweetheart Nancy Ann Whitaker from 1960 to 1963, and to actress Marilu Henner from 1980 to 1983.

Notable Deaths of 2023

Daniel Ellsberg
Daniel Ellsberg, pictured here at the Senate Watergate hearing in 1973, was responsible for leaking the Pentagon Papers, which revealed serious issues with the administering of the Vietnam War. He died June 16 at age 92 of pancreatic cancer. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Read More

'High Desert' star Rupert Friend: Peggy, Guru Bob are con artists with big dreams Željko Ivanek says his 'Walking Dead: Dead City' villain learned showmanship from Negan Ajiona Alexus: Kendra is definition of resilience in 'Real Love,' 'Strength of a Woman' Charles Vandervaart: Joining 'Outlander' in S7 was 'a lot for me'

Latest Headlines

Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
TV // 50 minutes ago
Paramount+ cancels 'Grease' prequel after one season
June 24 (UPI) -- Paramount+ has canceled its "Grease" prequel series, "Rise of the Pink Ladies," after one season.
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
June 24 (UPI) -- The cause of former child star Adam Rich's death five months ago was revealed Friday to have been an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 8 hours ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
June 24 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One More Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
June 24 (UPI) -- Actor Beanie Feldstein turns 30 and actor Peter Weller turns 76, among the famous birthdays for June 24.
Monsta X's I.M releases 'Overdrive' solo EP, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Monsta X's I.M releases 'Overdrive' solo EP, music video
June 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star I.M released the album "Overdrive" and a music video for his song of the same name.
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
BET Awards: How to watch, what to expect
June 23 (UPI) -- The 23rd annual BET Awards will take place Sunday at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
TV // 1 day ago
'Survival of the Thickest' trailer: Michelle Buteau plays newly-single stylist
June 23 (UPI) -- "Survival of the Thickest," a new comedy-drama series created by and starring Michelle Buteau, is coming to Netflix.
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie release song 'One of the Girls' for 'The Idol'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released three songs for his HBO series "The Idol," including "One of the Girls" with Lily-Rose Depp and Blackpink member Jennie.
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Bupkis': Pete Davidson series renewed for Season 2
June 23 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," a comedy series created by and starring Pete Davidson, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Drive-Away Dolls' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal star in Ethan Coen film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Drive-Away Dolls' trailer: Margaret Qualley, Pedro Pascal star in Ethan Coen film
June 23 (UPI) -- "Drive-Away Dolls," a new comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Pedro Pascal and Matt Damon, opens in theaters in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
ME: 'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich died of accidental fentanyl overdose
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Doja Cat to launch 'Scarlet' tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Morgan Wallen's 'One More Time' tops U.S. album chart
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
Famous birthdays for June 24: Beanie Feldstein, Peter Weller
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
'Brothers & Sisters' alum Luke Macfarlane announces birth of first child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement