'21 Jump Street,' 'Rose,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Frederic Forrest dead at 86

June 24 (UPI) -- Valley Girl, 21 Jump Street, Apocalypse Now and The Rose actor Frederic Forrest has died at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. He was 86. Forrest's friend, actor Barry Primus, confirmed his Friday death to The Hollywood Reporter. Advertisement

The cause has not been disclosed other than that it came after a long illness.

"The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died. Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months. He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace," Forrest's co-star in the 1979 film, The Rose, tweeted late Friday.

Forrest's other credits included Lonesome Dove, The Conversation, One from the Heart, Hammett, Tucker: The Man and His Dream and Die Kinder.

He was married to his college sweetheart Nancy Ann Whitaker from 1960 to 1963, and to actress Marilu Henner from 1980 to 1983.

