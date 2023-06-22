Sarah Snook to star in 'Picture of Dorian Gray' play in London

1/5

Sarah Snook has signed on to play all 26 roles in the West End production of "The Picture of Dorian Gray." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Succession Golden Globe winner Sarah Snook is set to star in a West End stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde's novel, The Picture of Dorian Gray. "Eeeeee!!" Snook wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday, along with a poster for the play. Advertisement

Performances are slated to begin Jan. 23 and will last for 12 weeks at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London.

Snook will play all 26 roles in the show about someone who trades their soul for eternal youth and has evidence of their sins transferred to a locked-away portrait instead of to their own face.

"This ground-breaking production -- adapted and directed by multi award-winning Kip Williams, artistic director of the acclaimed Sydney Theatre Company -- delivers an explosive interplay of live performance and video in an astonishing collision of form," the theater's website said.

A deal with the devil; eternal youth, for the ultimate price. ⁰⁰@goldenglobes winner and @succession star Sarah Snook returns to London in The Picture of Dorian Gray.⁰⁰January 2024 | Theatre Royal Haymarket | 12 Weeks Only⁰⁰️ https://t.co/1nFkIHuko8 ️⁰#DorianGrayPlay pic.twitter.com/EY9BR6vZAT— Theatre Royal Haymkt (@TRH_London) June 22, 2023

The novel has been adapted on screen numerous times, most recently as a 2009 film starring Ben Barnes, Ben Chaplin and Colin Firth.

