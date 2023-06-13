Trending
June 13, 2023 / 11:00 AM

'SNL' alum Abby Elliott Kennedy gives birth to second child

By Annie Martin
Abby Elliott Kennedy welcomed a son, Billy, with her husband, Bill Kennedy. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 13 (UPI) -- SNL alum Abby Elliott Kennedy is a mom of two.

The 35-year-old actress and comedian welcomed her second child, son William "Billy" Joseph Lunney, with her husband, Bill Kennedy, on Friday.

Kennedy shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"William 'Billy' Joseph Lunney Kennedy 6 lbs 7 oz June 9 2023 5:10pm," she captioned the post. "hearts bursting we love you so much."

Actress Daniell Fishel and fellow SNL alums Jillian Bell and Vanessa Byer were among those to congratulate Kennedy in the comments.

"Ahhh!! Congratulations!! Perfect baby boy!" Fishel wrote.

"Congrats mama!!" Bell added.

"Congrats!!!" Bayer said.

Kennedy and Bill Kennedy married in September 2016 and also have a 2-year-old daughter, Edith Pepper. Kennedy announced in January that she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

"Baby Boy we can't wait to meet you in June," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Kennedy is the daughter of actor and comedian Chris Elliott. She appeared on SNL from 2008 to 2012.

